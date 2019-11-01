Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares motivational message in the latest promo of ‘Frozen 2’

Back after six years as a sequel of the cult blockbuster, Frozen, the excitement around Frozen 2 is at its absolute peak.

In the limelight for lending her voice to Elsa in the Hindi version of Frozen 2, Priyanka Chopra Jonas sure seems to be enjoying her role of a girl in command. In a recent promo, she shared a heartfelt and inspiring message, to all the girls who strive to be the independent and confident modern-day woman. Her sister Parineeti Chopra is the voice for Anna.

The striking video shows us a glimpse of Frozen 2 celebrating the powerful characters Elsa and Anna, who are warriors in their own right. Backed by the Bollywood diva’s inspiring voice in a motivational dialogue, the promo is filled with magic and sword fighting, that proves that the sisters do not need a prince charming and is sure to give goosebumps to one and all.

The message is vocal enough that the women of today will carve out their own path in their unique style making a statement that the world will remember. The days of the damsel in distress waiting for her prince charming to come and save them are long gone and Frozen 2, with its women-oriented story, is a sign of the modern-day times that are witnessing the winds of change.

Anna and Elsa will set on an adventure of their lifetime in Frozen 2 on 22 November. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.