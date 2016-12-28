‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher known for her role – Princess Leia, passes away

We have all seen her adorning the role of Princess Leia many-a-times for the Star Wars franchise. As she got the character to life, Princess Leia and Carrie Fisher seemed inseparable. Recently, we got the glimpse of her in Star Wars: Rogue One and not in the manner one would expect but rather in a CGI model wherein her face was used to reel in the role of Princess Leia for a couple of seconds. Would we get to see her in yet another Star Wars film post the 2017 release Episode VIII? Sadly, it’s a no. As fate would have it, news comes that Carrie Fisher has joined the forces forever.

The 60 year old Star Wars actress suffered a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, 23 December 2016 about 15 minutes prior to the landing of plane. An EMT on board administered CPR until the flight landed. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She later died in the hospital.

As reported by People, family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

The American actress, screenwriter, author, producer and speaker was the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds. Fisher was also known for her semi-autobiographical novel, Postcards from the Edge, and the screenplay for the film of the same name, as well as her autobiographical one-woman play, and its nonfiction book, Wishful Drinking, based on the show.

In 2005, Fisher was recognised with the Women of Vision Award by the Women in Film & Video – DC.

As for her shooting for the next Star Wars installment, it’s believed that she had completed filming her role as Princess Leia prior to her death.

We will have to wait till next year, to witness the charm of Fisher one last time as Princess Leia in Episode VIII. Carrie Fisher will surely be missed.

‘May the Force be with her’