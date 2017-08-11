Prime Focus Limited declares its financial results for the last quarter

Prime Focus Limited (PFL), a global leader in media and entertainment services,declared its financial results for the quarter ending 30 June, 2017. The company continues to deliver steady profitable growth, with consolidated quarterly revenues at Rs. 5.22 billion, adjusted EBITDA up 9 per cent YoY at Rs.1.12 billion on the back of strong progress in India integration.

Key financial highlights

Q1 FY18(Consolidated Limited Review Financials)

Revenue at 5,22 million compared to Rs. 5,275 million in Q1 FY17

Creative and tech/tech enabled services contributed 76 per cent and 16 per cent to divisional revenues, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA* up 9 per cent at Rs. 1,118 million (Q1 FY17:Rs. 1,023mn), with margin at 21.4 per cent (Q1 FY17: 19.4%) with significant work being delivered on projects from India

Foreign exchange gain for the period is at Rs. 22 million

ESOP charge for the quarter of Rs. 115 million

Finance cost at Rs. 376 million, includes includes non-operating charges of Rs. 85 million on account of amortisations of debt like items

Operating PBT** at Rs. 203 million and PAT at Rs.31 million

Cash profit (i.e. PAT + Depreciation+ ESOP charge) at Rs. 791 million, cash profit margin at 15.2 per cent

(Note:* Adjusted EBITDA before forex and ESOP charge ** Operating PBT is before ESOP and non-operating financial charges)

Key operational highlights for the quarter

Creative Services

Movies delivered:Transformers: The Last Knight, Wonder Woman, The Mummy, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, among others

Launched PFAMES (Prime Focus Academy of Media & Entertainment Studies) for training personnel in India

Order book at $250mn+with projects like,M:I 6 – Mission Impossible, Godzilla Sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising, American Assassin,Justice League, Geostorm,Avengers, etc.

Tech & Tech Enabled Services

Signed contracts with Public Broadcasting System (US Government channel), ALT Digital, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, SRSG Broadcast, International Cricket Council, Tata Sky – Children’s channel, Annapurna films, while CBS and Warner Bros migrated to DAX Production Cloud

Order book at ~$200mn to be executed over next 3-5 years

Commenting on the results, Mr. Namit Malhotra,Founder, Executive Chairman and Global CEO, Prime Focus Ltd said:

“We are happy to report another quarter of strong progress. Our strategic focus to deliver more and more from our cost advantageous locations continues to drive profitability.We are also taking proactive steps to upsize and upskill our Indian workforce and expect to further increase delivery from India. With six out of the world’s largest box office hits of 2017 from our stable and an expanding high profile order book including new additions like M:I6 – Mission Impossible, Godzilla Sequel, Avengers: Infinity War amongst others, creative services business continue to grow strength to strength.Our technology and India FMS businesses also continue to deliver strong margins and profitability. We expect growth momentum to increase further through fiscal year 2018.”