Preschool series, ‘Bluey’ launches on Disney+

Australian animated preschool series featuring a family of dogs has just launched on Disney+. Titled Bluey, the series also continues to air each weekday on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

The show follows the adventures of Bluey, a lovable and energetic six-year-old blue heeler puppy who lives with her dad (Bandit), mum (Chilli) and 4-year-old little sister (Bingo). In each episode, Bluey turns her everyday experiences into elaborate games that unfold in unpredictable and often hilarious ways. Both Bandit and Chilli are dedicated working parents who, tired as they might be, appreciate the value of time spent playing with the kids, even if it means getting down on all fours for a horsey ride or keeping the last balloon in the air for as long as possible.

Written and created by Joe Brumm, Bluey is produced by Charlie Aspinwal and Daley Pearson of Ludo Studios, with Richard Jeffery serving as director of animation.