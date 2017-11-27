Prepare for some rabble-raising duels in Marvel’s ‘Strike Force’ featuring the Avengers

Having delivered two back-to-back blockbusters in Spiderman: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel now gears up for another slice of the MCU for the fans to binge on as the epic superhero mobile-game Strike Force teaser has been launched.

Featuring all the popular figures of Avengers alongside newcomers such as Venom, the Marvel superstars all align together to fight a common enemy in a visually gripping, free-of-cost game by the American studios.

The clip released online showcases Hulk, Iron-Man, Captain America and Spiderman, all going hammer and tongs against a group of gun-wielding alien creatures, in various parts of the world.

However, towards the end, one could see a humongous, pumped fist striking against the surveillance systems on watching the Avengers wipe out the enemies. And Marvel fans, brace yourselves, you’d very well know who it is.

Experience the adrenaline-pumping combat first hand, as Marvel’s Strike Force is coming next year!