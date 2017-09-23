Powerful and magnificent shots devour the limelight in ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ trailer

The very first thing that hits you as the trailer opens is the grandeur and vastness created in this movie, and it keeps hitting you as the trailer proceeds, because it is maintained throughout.

Twentieth Century Fox has released the second trailer of Murder on the Orient Express, and you will want to watch it over and over again.

The synopsis of the film goes like this: “What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.”

The humongous railway station, the picturesque landscape where the train gushes across the setting sun, the close up of wheels spinning on a snow-clad track, the train stranded on the huge bridge, nightfall in the mountains, thunder striking on the shining ranges, a part of derailed train near the cliff of the valley are just a few of the many beautiful VFX shots which keep you glued to the trailer.

According to a post on LinkedIn by Technicolor country head Biren Ghose, MPC Bengaluru has contributed towards this visual extravaganza in the film.

Apart from the stellar VFX shots, what also is appealing is the way warm and cool colour palettes blend seamlessly across the trailer.

Murder on Orient Express is produced by Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Shaefer, Judy Hofflund and directed by Kenneth Branagh.

It stars Tom Bateman, Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom, Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Sergei Polunin.

Releasing on 10 November 2017, we only hope this visual feast does not overpower the mystery!