Post Office Studios names Kanchan Parikh as executive producer

Award-winning animation and new media technology company, Post Office Studios, has strengthened its production capabilities with the appointment of Kanchan Parikh as the company’s executive producer.

Bringing with her nearly a decade of industry experience, Parikh will be instrumental in expanding Post Office’s offerings in the new media space, and help scale business by furthering the efficiencies within the company.

Speaking on the appointment, Post Office Studios head Aditya Tawde said, “We are excited to have Parikh as part of our family. Having worked with multinational production houses in the past, her expertise will help us scale and bring in operational efficiencies within our company. Her role will also help us drive sales and fulfill the diverse video content needs of our clientele, since Post Office Studios is now entering new avenues of work, specifically in the CG, AR and VR spaces. With nearly a decade of industry experience and a passion for innovation, we are certain that she will be a great value add, helping us continue to create path-breaking video content within India, as well as globally.”

Prior to joining Post Office Studios, Parkh was a producer at Viacom18 Media, where she was responsible for creating campaigns for television shows on Comedy Central and VH1. Her work has also been the recipient of several Promax awards. In the past, she has also worked as post producer at Only Much Louder, as well as in content creation for Cartoon Network and POGO TV, while at the Hong Kong and India offices of Turner Broadcasting.

“It feels wonderful to be a part of Post Office Studios! To be working with a team that is constantly innovating and pushing its limits to create clutter-breaking design driven content is very exciting. I am really looking forward to creating some amazing content and to bring our collective creative vision to life,” Parikh added, on joining Post Office Studios.