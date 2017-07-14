Portfolio Entertainment inks new sales for ‘Mack & Moxy’, ‘Doki’, ‘Freaktown’

Worldwide content producer and distributor Portfolio Entertainment has signed a raft of new deals that will see their animated and live action series launch in the Ukraine, Middle East and North Africa and the US.

With this latest round of sales, Urkraine’s Niki Kids signed on to the hit comedy Freaktown while Ultra Kids (Ex-Yugoslavia) has acquired the first two seasons of the animated expedition-adventure pre-school series Doki.

In the Middle East and North Africa, Discovery Kids and E Junior have acquired Mack & Moxy (12×13’), a preschool series featuring the guest-voices of celebrities like Hank Azaria, Josh Duhamel and Rachel Ray.

In the kids’ live-action space, Starz (USA) has picked up, for its on-demand and online platforms, both seasons of docu-series Do You Know? hosted by YouTube tech vlogger Maddie Moate.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing the success of our tent-pole series while bringing fresh, diverse titles to new and existing global partners and audiences,” said Portfolio Entertainment international sales and acquisitions director Jonathan Abraham.