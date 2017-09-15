Portfolio Entertainment heads to MIPCOM with newly expanded pre-school and kids roster

Worldwide content producer and distributor Portfolio Entertainment is heading into MIPCOM with a refreshed lineup that includes two new animated series, Bubu and the Little Owls and Cyberchase, in addition to the second season of the CBeebies-commissioned live action series, Do You Know?

Bubu and the Little Owls (26×11’) is a colourful preschool series featuring a family of cute owls who face a new nature adventure in each episode and find answers to their questions through inventions, songs and games. Airing soon on Disney Jr. Latin America, Portfolio has the international rights for the series outside of Latin America.

Also joining Portfolio’s animation roster is the Emmy award-winning PBS Kids’ series Cyberchase (114×30’), a six-eleven animated adventure series, produced by Thirteen, that takes kids on a wild ride through cyberspace where they are challenged to use the power of math and Stem in a classic good-versus-evil battle.

Portfolio will be taking the newest 20×30’ episodes of Cyberchase internationally for the first time (excluding US and Canada), as well as the 72×30’ episodes from past seasons that are now available for the first time in HD.

In the kids live-action space, Portfolio has picked up the second season of the docuseries Do You Know?, a 15-minute factual series starring YouTube personality Maddie Moate. Maddie helps young viewers understand how everyday things work. The segments are filled with graphics, go-pro camera shots and other techniques that give the series a digital DIY look and feel. Portfolio currently distributes the first season of the series, and has previously licensed it to Discovery Family (MENA and Africa), LOGI Channel (Israel) and Starz (USA).

“Portfolio is excited to bring these new titles to buyers at MIPCOM. We are proud of our rich and diverse catalogue of engaging and entertaining content that continues to hit the mark with buyers and audiences around the world” said Portfolio Entertainment director of international sales and acquisitions Jonathan Abraham.