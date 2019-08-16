Pokerstars India launches digital campaign with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

PokerStars India, part of the world’s largest online poker platform, has launched a new digital marketing campaign featuring bollywood star and PokerStars India brand ambassador Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

#MadeforPoker is the second campaign that PokerStars India has developed along with its creative agency Ogilvy India. The campaign, which is comprised of three advertisements, is designed to highlight that everyone has a poker player in them and that poker skills can easily be applied to everyday challenges. Each of the three digital adverts focuses on a transferable life-skill such as staying calm, taking calculated decisions and keeping a poker face.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Poker can be played by anyone who approaches life with composure and self-control. You play the hand with the skills you bring to the table. Similarly, in life, you use your skills to adapt to the cards life deals you. Look at me, I was never the quintessential Bollywood hero, but I didn’t let that stop me. Poker as a mind and skill game teaches you how to be a good decision- maker, analyse your opponents’ strategy and overcome failures. Poker requires a lot of discipline, perseverance and the innate ability to adjust to situations quickly.”

Sachiko Gaming CEO Ankur Dewani, said that “With #MadeForPoker, PokerStars India wants to connect with people from all walks of life and to make them aware of the potential poker player within them. We want to help people to understand the game better and encourage them to play safely on a secure, regulated platform such as PokerStars India.”

PokerStars Ambassadors Aditya Agarwal, Muskan Sethi and Sharad Rao have achieved fame by participating in various poker tournaments in India and Internationally, joining other Indian players making their mark Internationally.

Aditya Agarwal has cashed more than $4 million in tournaments and Muskan Sethi was awarded the President of India’s “First Ladies” award for being India’s first female professional poker player. Additionally, eight players from India travelled to the PokerStars Players Championship in Bahamas in January 2019 and six Indian players are heading to EPT Barcelona at the end of the month, including actor Siddhanth Kapoor and four players who have won packages online at PokerStars India.

Those who wish to learn more about poker and sharpen their skills for free can visit PokerStars India’s online learning platform PokerStars School, which provides interactive free tutorials, videos and training resources, as well as the chance to engage with pros, trainers and like-minded communities.