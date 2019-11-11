PokerStars goes live with Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar’

Bigg Boss 13 has already sent TV ratings soaring with its two new wild card entries Hindustani Bhau and Shefali Zariwala. Now PokerStars India is offering free tournaments giving players the chance to visit Bigg Boss and watch Salman Khan and the houseguests live as they battle it out in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. And that is not all – the top 50 players from each freeroll (tournament with no entry fee) will get to take home exclusive PokerStars branded T-Shirts + Keychains.

From 10 November to 15 December there will be six free tournaments online at PokerStars official site – one every Sunday: 22:30 IST every Sunday starting from 10 November and ending on 15 December.

All players ned to do is register for an account online at PokerStars. No deposit is necessary.

Talking about the tournament Sachiko Gaming CEO Ankur Dewani said, “We are excited to launch a tournament which revolves around our association with Bigg Boss. PokerStars India aims to provide amazing experiences, and to watch Bigg Boss live with Salman Khan is a once in a lifetime chance and we are proud to be able to provide that opportunity to our players”