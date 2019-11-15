Poker Sports League kick starts its free online qualifiers for season 3

After the phenomenal success of Season 1 and 2, Poker Sports League announced its 3rd season last month and kicked off its online qualifiers from 14 November 2019. Powered by adda52, the qualifiers will have a total of 72 online games and the players can play a maximum of 18 qualifiers. The top 90 players through the qualifiers will make it to Team Selection. To be a part of the league, the poker enthusiasts are required to get themselves registered on the Poker Sports League website.

Commenting on the development, Poker Sports League founder, promoter Amit Burman, said, “Poker as a sport is gaining mass acceptance and its growing popularity is evident with Poker Sports League growing season by season, making it the most aspiring formats for any poker lover, across the globe. This league is a great platform for poker lovers to live their dream and get a chance to not only compete with national and international talents but also get training from the best poker players in the world and earn well. We are thrilled to kick start the season with online qualifiers and are looking forward to exponentially increased participation”

The third edition of the league promises to be bigger and better in all aspects. With a prize pool of over Rs 4 Crores, higher than the last 2 seasons, this season has bigger teams, bigger venues and the cherry on top, all players in the team get remunerated as well for participation.

This year, each team will have a total of 12 players and to give amateurs prominence, each team must have seven amateurs. Moreover, with the rising interest of women for the sport, each team is required to have at least 1 female member.

While the first and second editions saw a draft of approx 100 players, this year the drafts will have close to 200 players, who will be eligible for selection.

Speaking on the third edition of the league, Poker Sports League CEO and founder Pranav Bagai said, “The last two seasons were proof of concept for us and garnered immense support, enthusiasm and participation from the players. With our investors committing Rs 30 Crores to the league, season 3 has begun with a bang.”



Poker Sports League was established in 2016; with a mission to establish poker as a sport in the country, break the stereotypes revolving around it and educating people on the skills required to play the sport; The league allows amateur poker players to participate and learn Responsible Gaming from the best poker players in India.

Poker Sports League Season 1 saw Delhi Panthers, take home Rs 1.5 crore as prize money and season 2 was won by Goan Nuts for 2 crores. In season 2, Rajasthan Tilters, first runners up team received an amount of Rs 1.2 crores