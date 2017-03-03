Pokémon’s upcoming movie is set to take you on a nostalgic trip

With another summer approaching, Japan would be gearing up for another Pokémon movie. Since its inception in 1996, The Pokémon Company has released a new movie every year. This year, on the 20th anniversary of the celebrated franchise, the makers are back with yet another movie and it is definitely going to take people down the memory lane.

Titled ‘I Choose You’, the feature will take you back to the roots of the show, where the protagonist, Ash Ketchum, begins his journey through the Kanto region with his Poke-buddy, Pikachu.

We are not completely sure how the story for this film would conclude, however, its good news for the young fans of Pokemon, who have not seen the initial episodes. They would finally get to know how Ash and Pikachu did not start their journey on a very pleasant note. The trailer shows how he refuses to go into the Pokeball and listens to anything that his trainer, Ash, says. However, their bond is strengthened when Ash saves Pikachu from a band of enraged Spearows, putting himself in danger. Even Ho-Oh makes a rather mystic cameo in the trailer.

The teaser for the film was released last month and the animation looks much more polished than the original one, so the one’s who are watching it for the first time would have a great time and the ones who are looking to refresh their memories would not be disappointed as well.

The movie will be released in Japan in on 15 July. No dates of when the movie would be released in other regions have been declared yet.