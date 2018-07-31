‘Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us’ centres around Ash and Pikachu

The Pokemon Company International has announced that its newest animated movie Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us is set for a limited theatrical release this November which means it will be played at selected theatres in partnership with Fathom Events. Last year, Fathom Events collaborated with the Japanese media franchise to release the Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You.

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us focuses on Ash and Pikachu as they set out to save a small seaside town from a disaster. The latest teaser trailer shows the new animation style which is worth checking out. The movie also includes a diverse new cast of characters whose contribution is worth watching too. The story is independent of the games, shows, and other movies. As per the movie teaser, the popular duo doesn’t continue on their usual path but arrive at a new town where the inhabitants worship the legendary Pokémon Lugia.

The film had debuted in Japan earlier this month under the name Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story. Animation of the movie is done by Wit Studios who has also worked on Attack on Titan. Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us reminds of the 1999’s Pokémon: The Movie 2000 in which Lugia had played an important role in the story. Additionally, the title of the movie reminds of the Pokémon 2000‘s feature-length story arc, The Power of One.

When some mysterious events threaten the people and Pokémon who inhabit that small seaside town, it is Ash and Pikachu who will save the day!

