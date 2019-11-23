‘Pokémon Sword’ and ‘Pokémon Shield’ sales exceed 6 mn units worldwide

The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games are among the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch games of all time with more than 6 million units sold worldwide. Additionally, the games sold just over 2 million copies in the first two days in the U.S., making it the highest-grossing launch of any Pokémon game.

“This past weekend, millions of people began their Pokémon journeys through the new Galar region. With such a momentous launch, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have proven to be two of the must-have games this holiday season,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Games in the core Pokémon RPG series have sold more than 240 million units worldwide since launching with the Pokémon Red Version and Pokémon Blue Version games in 1996.

In Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, players embark on a journey through the Galar region, where they’ll catch, battle and trade a variety of Pokémon, meet a memorable cast of characters and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta. In the Wild Area, which stretches between the Galar region’s different towns and cities, players will explore a vast expanse of untamed wilderness that’s full of Pokémon to battle and catch. By teaming up with three other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles, players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokémon known as Dynamax Pokémon.