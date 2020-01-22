‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution’ coming to Netflix in February

Pokémon has been a forever charmer for over two decades and with the franchise growing strong with every passing day. Now, Netflix has announced a brand new feature film set in the Poké-world after acquiring the international rights (outside of Japan and Korea).

The global streaming powerhouse has unveiled the trailer of the latest Pokémon film, titled, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution which is coming to Netflix in February 2020.

Though the last two films told new stories within a new timeline, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, is sort of a CGI remake with a few changes of Pokémon: The First Movie, which first came out in Japan in 1998 and tells the story of the creation of Mewtwo and his struggle to grapple with his own existence. The original movie is beautifully animated. The visuals in the latest film do not look as appealing, but has a smooth style reminiscent of Funko Pop.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution originally released in Japan and Korea in 2019 and will be making its wider international debut on 27 February on Netflix.