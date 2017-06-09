Pokémon GO Gyms will be disabled in preparation for an upcoming major event

Pokémon GO fans are in for a treat as Niantic is all set to celebrate two anniversary events. First one being the one year completion for the smash hit game which took the world by storm last year, the second one would be the celebration of Pokémon GO reaching 750 million downloads feat, globally.

However, players might be a bit disappointed during the anticipation of the event as the company has announced that they will be disabling gyms in the game for a while as they prepare for the event. No dates have been revealed as when the gyms would be going down, but the Italian and Chinese versions of the announcements mentioned 16 June as the date, which has now been removed. Over the week, on Reddit, an employee from Niantic however assured players that there would be ample notifications to the players before the gyms shut down and the Pokémons in the gyms will be returned to the players.

The Solstice Event celebrating the aforementioned feats will go live on 13 June and will give players more opportunities to encounter fire and ice type Pokémons, XP bonus and discounted lucky eggs.

The new updat will likely bring an overhaul to the gym system where Niantic will try to be “focused on collaborative group gameplay features that will get you playing Pokémon GO in fun new ways”.

Pokémon GO will also be hosting its first official physical event. The Pokémon GO Fest Chicago will be held at 22 July at Grant Park Chicago, Illinois, the tickets for which will be available starting 19 July, 10:00 am PDT.