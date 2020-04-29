POGO prepares for the month of May with ‘Sun Sunny Bheem’

POGO has unveiled plans for the summer season with ‘Sun Sunny Bheem’ – a series of fresh content starring superhero Bheem – which will be aired throughout May.

In its bid to offer hours of fun and entertaining content to young viewers, POGO will telecast four different locally-made animated shows featuring Bheem, who will be seen in his many avatars. Another fresh series Chhota Bheem KungFu Dhamaka will air between 1 to 9 May, every day, at 12.30 pm.

Kids can also be entertained by new Bheem movies every day as part of Bheem Ka Daily Dose starting Friday, 1 May onwards, at 11.30 am, this also includes a movie premiere Chhota Bheem Aur ‘Arazim Ka Raaz’ on Sunday, 10 May at 11.30 am. In addition to this, they can also catch new episodes of Super Bheem every afternoon starting from 11 May, Monday to Friday, at 12.30 pm.

Speaking on the announcement Cartoon Network and POGO South Asia network head Abhishek Dutta said, “Since its inception, ‘Bheem’ has been immensely popular among kids, who look up to him for his actions and values. Over the years, the character has led to several popular IPs that resonate with our young viewers. We are delighted to present the ‘Sun Sunny Bheem’ on POGO, that will air fresh content starring Bheem every day. With this launch, we are looking forward to creating a fun, engaging and entertaining summer for young fans.”

In addition to ‘Sun Sunny Bheem’, POGO will also continue to air other popular comedies in May such as Grizzy and the Lemmings. The shows will be available in Tamil and Hindi.