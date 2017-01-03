Pogo has a special New Year content list for children

Pogo opened the year by announcing the launch of a brand new show ‘Grizzy & the Lemmings’, which premiered on 2 January. The young viewers will be in for some laughs as alpine bear Grizzy and his neighboring tribe of pesky, mischievous lemmings battle for forest supremacy in non-stop antics, on the new show.

The channel also announced the launch of another brand new show ‘The Oddbods Show’ starting 9 January. Oddbods is a sketch based series following the adventures of seven adorable characters as they laugh, fool, and trip their way to the most seemingly ordinary situations, often with unexpected consequences. Each oddbod has a district personality that is likely to appeal to adults and children alike.



Celebrating the ‘Republic Day’, Pogo adds on with the new movie premiere – ‘Barbie Dreamtopia’ on 26 January, where Chelsea finds herself transported to the magical world of Dreamtopia. On her search, she learns the tools that give her the confidence to just be herself and compete in the race.

Appu – The Yogic Elebphant continues every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30am, alongside Pogo Film Factory every Saturday at 10.30 am.