POGO celebrates the month of February in a segment titled ‘what-you-love’

It’s the season of love and Pogo wants to bring in content which the kids love. The channel will be starting with ‘Appu the Yogic Elephant’ every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 am. Followed by this would be ‘Pogo’s Film Factory’ treating the kids with favourite movie of the week at 10:30 am every Saturday.

During the weekend, the KTB trio aka Krish the monkey, Trish the cat and Baltiboy the donkey are back with yet

another movie. The movie Krish Trish Baltiboy 7 – Over smartness Never Pays, is a set of three stories around how over smartness never does anyone any good will be premiering on the channel on Saturday, 25 February at 10.30 am.

‘Tom and Jerry’ will be up next on the list with the new “Masti Masti Mein Dosti” followed by Tom and Jerry movies back-to-back only on 19 February, 10:30 am onward. Pogo will also be treating its little fans with new Mighty Raju episodes starting 26 February, every Sunday at 10 am.

The comedy continues with the battle for forest supremacy between ‘Grizzy and the Lemmings’, Monday to Friday at 6 pm. Alongside, ‘The Oddbods Show’ will be adding a dose of laughter from Monday to Friday at 2:30 pm on Pogo.

Ensuring kids’ request is being fulfilled; the channel will bring to life ‘Yo-Kai Watch’ from 6 February, Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm. It follows the adventures of Keita, who discovers a peculiar capsule machine which brings forth a ghost-like YoKai named Whisper and gives him a YoKai Watch.