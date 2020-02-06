POGO appoints Value 360 Communications as its brand communications partner for India-based PR activities

Indian kids’ entertainment channel, POGO, a part of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Asia Pacific, has appointed Value 360 Communications as its PR and brand communications partner.

The agency assumed the brand mandate on 1 February, 2020, and will be responsible for planning, managing and supporting all PR-related activities for POGO in India.

Value 360 Communications received the POGO mandate after a multi-stage, multi-agency pitch and was chosen for its brand-building expertise in the entertainment domain with existing clients like JioSaavn, Comic Con India, Navrasa Duende and former clients including SonyLIV, PVR Pictures, and KWAN Entertainment. The firm’s extensive media network and proven track record of consistently delivering high-impact communications solutions also played a key role in securing the contract.

Speaking on receiving the mandate, Value 360 Communications founder and director Kunal Kishore said, “We are delighted that India’s first home grown kids’ channel and leading entertainment brand, POGO has chosen us to lead its communications strategy. We are looking forward to creating and executing high-impact campaigns and delivering tangible brand results for the brand, as we contribute towards consolidating POGO’s market leadership in India.”

Launched in 2004, POGO is WarnerMedia’s only-for-India kids’ entertainment network featuring content that spans multiple genres like chase comedy, adventurous escapades and fun-filled action. The channel is home to popular Indian shows like Chhota Bheem, Super Bheem, as well as international hits Grizzy and the Lemmings and Mr. Bean.

Value 360 Communications’ latest account win follows close on heels of the recent additions to its client portfolio, which include prominent brands such as Union Bank of India, Angel Broking, DB (Dainik Bhaskar) Digital and LensCrafters. The organisation already caters to several big global and national brands across sectors such as Lufthansa, Qlik, Cleartrip, MG Motor India, Quick Heal, Indian Angel Network, TCL, Shine.com, TiE Delhi-NCR, Oriflame and ASUS.

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, South Asia, Communications director Deepa Sridhar added, “Value 360 Communications has differentiated itself in the brand communications space through innovative strategies and compelling brand narratives. We have full faith in the team’s ability and expertise. We view Value 360 Communications not as an agency or a partner but as an extension of our in-house team and are confident that they will live up to their name by adding 360-degree value to all our PR-related brand initiatives.”

With a strong team of more than 250 professionals, Value 360 Communications is currently managing a portfolio of over 150 brands in sectors as diverse as hospitality, entertainment, lifestyle, travel, IT/ITeS, automotive, on-demand logistics, fintech, proptech and more. With its headquarters in New Delhi, it has principal offices Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and is looking to expand to more cities in the near future.