Pocoyo and Nina to raise awareness for Earth Hour 2018

Organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature, Earth Hour 2018 is an event taking place on 24 March which aims at raising awareness among kids regarding the importance of protecting the planet. Pocoyo, the kids’ ambassador for Earth Hour 2018, and his gang will be launching the campaign #Connect2Earth to promote the same.

Pocoyo will be joined for this year’s edition by his new buddy Nina, the latest addition to the Pocoyo gang. She lives among plants and flowers, and is a true nature-lover.

Like every year, global citizens, institutions and organisations will join forces for Earth Hour and turn off their lights from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to raise awareness and show their commitment towards protecting the planet. The other initiatives include a website, having a range of educational games, activities and craft ideas available to download.

In the twelve years since its creation, Pocoyo has become one of the top international kids’ brands and is currently broadcast in 150 markets. Last year, Zinkia, the producer of the series, launched its fourth season featuring a brand new female character, Nina.

The initiative of Earth Hour started 11 years ago in Sydney as a symbolic gesture to raise awareness of climate change. Last year, millions of individuals took part in the initiative wherein 7000 cities in 187 countries switched off more than 12000 monuments and landmark buildings to shine a light on climate change and the environment.