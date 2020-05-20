Pocket.watch announces animation, live-action hybrid, ‘Love Diana’ starring kid star Diana

Pocket.watch announced the launch of its newest global franchise, Love, Diana- the Princess of Play, starring Diana from Kids Diana Show. The new brand will cover multiple categories. Love, Diana franchise will expand by introducing the channel’s audience to original content in new formats such as animation; new platforms including OTT and gaming; and through a consumer products line, including toys and apparel available in-store and online for the 2020 holiday season.

Diana’s global reach across her YouTube channels has garnered her over 123 million subscribers and over 52 billion lifetime views since the first channel launched in 2015. The six-year-old Ukrainian-born Diana takes viewers on surreal playful adventures bursting with color and imagination, with her brother Roma and parents Olena and Volodymyr along for the journey.

Production of 40 episodes of the new live-action/animation hybrid series Love, Diana has already begun, helmed by pocket.watch CCO and producer Albie Hecht (Ryan’s Mystery Playdate on Nickelodeon).

Aimed at children between ages two to seven, each episode of Love, Diana will include a positive lesson about friendship, leadership, family, imagination, and, most importantly, the power of play. The series will launch Fall 2020 on YouTube and pocket.watch’s OTT network which includes Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, PlutoTV, Xumo and Samsung TV Plus.