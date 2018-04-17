Pocket Gamer Connects returns to San Francisco

Leading mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to San Francisco in 2018 – bigger and better than ever. More than 1,000 delegates will gather at the Bespoke venue for the two days of May 14-15 to hear from 100 of the world’s leading authorities from the mobile gaming industry. Filling 10 wall-to-wall conference tracks across both days, they will share their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

The readers of AnimationXpress can use the code XPRESS, and avail 20 per cent discount on the tickets!

Always Innovating

New conference tracks for 2018 are expected to keep the audience at the cutting edge of the industry, including influencer marketing and blockchain gaming, as well as company culture. Of course, the seminar schedule still includes classic topics such as market overviews, industry trends, and case studies. Check the website at http://www.pgconnects.com/sanfrancisco for the latest speaker announcements.

They’ve also added an all-new dedicated workshop space to help you acquire or develop industry related skills that will help grow your career or business.

Networking For All

As ever, the conference schedule will be packed with the trademark short, sharp seminars. With no time to waffle, the speakers will get straight down to business – which is what you’ll be able to do too, networking with more than 1,000 industry professionals.

The event is called Connects because that’s what it help you do; connect with the whole mobile gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and publishers. Unlike other event organisers, it offers Pitch & Match meeting scheduler free to all delegates, so you can find that perfect contact and arrange to meet them in person.

No other event puts you in touch with the entire mobile gaming industry like Pocket Gamer Connects.



Pairing Developers With Publishers And Investors

The event’s SpeedMatch sessions pair developers in rapid succession with a series of publishers and investors in a series of speed-dating style meetings. These short, sharp encounters enable first contact for you to follow up with a longer meeting if you find a potential partner. It’s a shop window for devs to display their wares and a pipeline of prospects for anyone looking to sign up-and-coming talent.

Meet The Media

The team welcomes regional and international specialist media to the events so that your work reaches the widest audience possible. With its own publishing powerhouse behind the event, you are guaranteed that the industry journalists will be onsite for demos, interviews and other ways to raise awareness of your brand or project to the online community outside the walls of the event.

If you’re looking for feedback on a project, stop by the Journalist Bar for a free consultation from professional games journalists.

All About The Indies

Indie devs are the lifeblood of the mobile games industry and Pocket Gamer Connects champions their work to their international audience. Their hugely popular Big Indie Pitches will be back in force with indie devs competing to impress a panel of expert judges. The winners walk away with armfuls of prizes and online marketing worth thousands of dollars.

The showfloor has a dedicated Indie Showcase area for known names and newcomers alike to display their talent to an industry audience. This is a vibrant and varied expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles.

Established International Audience

More than 13,000 industry professionals have attended the Connects international conference series since 2014. Since then, the roadshow has landed in the UK, North America, Canada, Finland, and India with a genuinely international client base; on average, delegates from more than 40 countries attend each event.

In 2016, the event became the biggest dedicated mobile games industry conference series in Europe and have stayed on top ever since. Every event has been bigger and better than the last – and San Francisco continues to grow year-on-year.

Not only have their previous delegates voted Connects the ‘best value conference’, but 97 per cent would recommend it to a colleague and 96 per cent tell us they’ll come back for more.

Previous speakers and delegates from all the key industry players include Supercell, King, TenCent, Telltale, Apple, Rovio, Disney, Wargaming, Kabam, NTT Docomo, Ubisoft, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Gameloft, Sega, Capcom, Unity, Twitter, Twitch and many, many, many more.

Party Hearty

And if that all sounds a bit serious, day one closes with the always entertaining powerpoint karaoke that is PechaKucha, before moving on to its infamous Global Connects party. That’s where the networking goes on into the night and you might just make lifelong friends, fortunes and memories…

Venue

Bespoke

Westfield San Francisco Centre, Level 4

845 Market Street

San Francisco

United States of America.