Playtonia launches a big scale online esports tournament for India

Playtonia has launched an e-gaming tournament “Conqueror’s Insignia” on 11 July, 2017. Chennai based Playtonia is a recent startup with a unique offering for the e-sports lovers where they host online dedicated servers for competitive games.

The E-sporting event “Conqueror’s Insignia” has been split into two phases. Phase 1 has already seen huge traction where 174 teams have enrolled from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Around 500 teams are expected to participate in phase II. These teams will largely be from cities like; Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Cuttack. The finals of the tournament will be held on 4 and 5 November at Phoenix Market City Bangalore. The total prize money stands at Rs.20 Lakhs. The official game titles for the tournament are Counter-Strike : Global Offensive, Dota 2, FIFA 17, Just Dance and a cosplay competition.

Speaking about the aim of this event Playtonia co-founder Abhijit Pattanaik Playtonia said that, “This initiative by Playtonia is aimed at developing esports industry on a grand scale rather than focusing on the competitive sector. esports has become a cultural phenomenon in the last few year.Asia-Pacific accounts for 44 per cent of the audience and is the fastest growing region globally. Given, improving internet connectivity in India today, launching an esports league seemed the perfect way to reach out to the large group of esports enthusiasts in India.”

This event has been catered primarily to café players. The registrations will be done through the Playtonia site for both online Season 1 and 2. Lounge Warz participants can register at the local partnered cafes or through the Playtonia site. Teams will battle out against other local café based teams in a bid to emerge victorious in their respective city. The winners of each city will then compete in an intercity tournament and a total of 8 teams (4 teams of CS: GO and Dota 2 each) will qualify. The locations for Lounge Warz Season 1 are Delhi (Havoc Nation), Cuttack(AR Gaming Asylum), Bengaluru(Blitz Gaming) and Pune( Intensity Gaming). Lounge Warz Season 2 will take place in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai featuring TBA.

FIFA 17 will also be played at these events and a total of 8 winners will qualify for too honours. The registrations will be done through the Playtonia site for both online Seasons 1 and 2. Lounge Warz participants can register at the local partnered cafes or through the Playtonia site. The grand finale will take place in Bengaluru for 4 days. In the first phase, the qualified teams and players will compete against each other in a double elimination based qualifier to reach the top three positions in both Dota 2 and CS:GO in the Cafe.