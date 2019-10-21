PlayStation 5’s haptic feedback controller aims to upgrade industry standard

Sony revealed a lot of interesting new info on the PS5 lately, with the most notable and most recent new detail on the next gen console being that its controller will be replacing the industry standard with something much more advanced- haptic feedback.

Earlier Sony confirmed that the PS5 will have a release date of holiday 2020 and that it will be getting a major controller upgrade. The high-spec PS5 console will pack plenty of power, leading to improved graphics, faster processing and bigger games.

The PS5’s DualShock joypad will be ditching the rumble tech that PS4 fans have become accustomed to for more advanced haptic feedback.

Speaking in an interview with GamingBolt, game developer Corominas said that haptic feedback in PS5’s controller is something he’s personally much more excited about that raw processing power or more memory, because unlike those things, haptic-enabled controllers can, in his own words, “offer new ways of interaction with the player.”

Corominas enlighten about other aspects of the PS5 and what it will offer, such as its backward compatibility, which Sony recently mentioned was still in development. As per Corominas, backward compatibility is not only great for small and mid-sized studios – seeing as their catalogue of titles instantly becomes available to broader audiences – but also to players as well, especially those who make most of their purchases digitally.

The next-gen PlayStation controllers will feature “highly programmable voice-coil actuators located in the left and right grips of the controller”, which will provide all-new controller feedback sensations.

In an interview, PS5 system architect Mark Cerny explained to Wired “Even though it will be fairly fast to boot games, we don’t want the player to have to boot the game, see what’s up, boot the game, see what’s up.”

“Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real time. Single-player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them – and all of those choices will be visible in the UI. As a player you just jump right into whatever you like,”he added.

The PS5 will also feature a completely redesigned user-interface, where the emphasis will be on seeing your options and instantly joining games.

With the PS5 release date roughly a year away, we can’t wait to see some actual gameplay footage from the next-gen console.