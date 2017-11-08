Playing Online Rummy on Desktop Vs Mobile

One of the most burning questions that every card game player analyses over is, where you should really play online rummy. The Indian rummy game has been a rooted part of our tradition and now has moved to the online rummy avatar. Playing with millions of players from all over the country always offers exciting opportunities for the players. Further, the online rummy websites offer attractive cash prizes that can’t really compare with the offline experience. But the question for today is, should rummy players enjoy the game on the desktop or mobile? Let’s see the real difference when you play rummy on mobile vs on desktop.

What does the game really demand?

Rummy card game doesn’t ask for any fancy set up or gaming console. It is a fun game and all it needs is a compatible browser and a stable internet connection. You can start playing the game by just creating an account with the rummy website and picking the game of your choice. Here are the things you should keep in mind when you are playing rummy on the desktop.

Selection of games : One of the things you have to always keep in mind when you are playing on your desktop or even on your laptop is the limited portability of your device. Yes, you can pick up your laptop and move it around with you, but to where all. Playing on your laptop at least requires a minimum seating arrangement and to play the game you need that platform for you.

: One of the things you have to always keep in mind when you are playing on your desktop or even on your laptop is the limited portability of your device. Yes, you can pick up your laptop and move it around with you, but to where all. Playing on your laptop at least requires a minimum seating arrangement and to play the game you need that platform for you. Internet connection : The next important thing to keep in mind is having a stable internet connection, even if you intend to move around. So, if you are moving from one room of your house to the other, it is pretty okay. However, if you want to pick up your laptop and enjoy the game in the cab, you need to make sure that your internet connection is not disrupted. Whether, you go or a hotspot, WiFi connection or LAN connectivity, make sure it is stable.

: The next important thing to keep in mind is having a stable internet connection, even if you intend to move around. So, if you are moving from one room of your house to the other, it is pretty okay. However, if you want to pick up your laptop and enjoy the game in the cab, you need to make sure that your internet connection is not disrupted. Whether, you go or a hotspot, WiFi connection or LAN connectivity, make sure it is stable. Privacy: This is always a crucial thing. You need to avoid those peeking toms who just love to hover over your screen. Whether it is the game play screen or when you are making payments, it is important to maintain your privacy at all costs. If you are playing from your laptop and your screen can have visibility, then you need to protect your privacy before you get started with the game play.

What does playing on the mobile mean?

Playing rummy on the mobile comes with its own set of fun elements. As far as the game play is concerned, it is just like playing rummy on the desktop. However, the experience of a rummy player on mobile as compared to a rummy player on desktop is a bit different. Here are the things that change the whole experience for a rummy player.

Time is no longer a big constrain: Playing on the mobile means you can move around and play on the go. Of course, don’t go into a zone where there is network connectivity issues, otherwise you can just move and play. So, yes even if you are waiting for your cab, you can play on and not rush through the game or worse leave it in the middle.

Playing on the mobile means you can move around and play on the go. Of course, don’t go into a zone where there is network connectivity issues, otherwise you can just move and play. So, yes even if you are waiting for your cab, you can play on and not rush through the game or worse leave it in the middle. Download and play on app: Playing on the desktop or laptop gives you access to the rummy website. But once you switch over to mobile, you can either play on the mobile version of the website or download the rummy app and enjoy the game over the app. The experience of the game on the app is completely different. Just like you play other rummy games on the mobile application, you can get started with the rummy application as well and play the game uninterrupted and of course ad free. One excellent rummy application that you can try out is RummyCircle which gives you free rummy game download option on RummyCircle.com. You have to download the application and then just start playing.

Playing on the desktop or laptop gives you access to the rummy website. But once you switch over to mobile, you can either play on the mobile version of the website or download the rummy app and enjoy the game over the app. The experience of the game on the app is completely different. Just like you play other rummy games on the mobile application, you can get started with the rummy application as well and play the game uninterrupted and of course ad free. One excellent rummy application that you can try out is RummyCircle which gives you free rummy game download option on RummyCircle.com. You have to download the application and then just start playing. Multi table games: For an expert rummy player, playing games on the mobile also means, playing as fast as possible and also playing multi-table. This feature is available on websites like RummyCircle and can be practiced on both desktop and mobile. However, when your laptop limits you, mobile lets you just go on and on, without thinking about your location. So, if you are thinking there is a limitation when it comes to mobile rummy games then you are wrong.

For an expert rummy player, playing games on the mobile also means, playing as fast as possible and also playing multi-table. This feature is available on websites like RummyCircle and can be practiced on both desktop and mobile. However, when your laptop limits you, mobile lets you just go on and on, without thinking about your location. So, if you are thinking there is a limitation when it comes to mobile rummy games then you are wrong. Absolutely Secure: Just like playing rummy on the desktop doesn’t cause any security concerns, in the same way, playing rummy on the mobile is also completely secure. All payments are done over a secure path and all fraud protection protocols are followed. So, whether it is submitting a registration fee or adding your bank details, you are always secure.

Conclusion

Rummy can be played from anywhere and playing it on your mobile just adds to the fun. Play when you are stuck in hour long jams, enjoy the game at a boring wedding function or those endless shopping sale tours. No longer you have to wait to reach to your laptop. The power to win cash is now in your palm.