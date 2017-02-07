Players can now use their World of Warcraft gold to purchase virtual goodies in Blizzard’s other games

Blizzard Entertainment is famed throughout the gaming world for multiple games of theirs. From RTS (real-time strategy) to MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) to open-world MMORPG, the studio has it all. They recently ventured into the FPS (first person shooter) with their smash-hit, Overwatch.

Now, the company behind the famous MMORPG, World Of Warcraft (WoW) has announced that players can transfer their gold earned in World of Warcraft into virtual goods, and buy items in other games of the company like Hearthstone and Overwatch.

Here’s the video released by the company to further elaborate the whole process:

The WoW tokens were initially introduced back in 2015, which allowed players to buy more game-time with gold earned by them in the game. Players can purchase WoW tokens through gold and trade them at a respective marketplace.

Now with gold that can be converted into Battle.net credit, players who feel they have enough gold in WoW or have high class gears that they no longer use, can exchange it for credits and use it to buy lootboxes in Overwatch or card-packs in Hearthstone.

By this move, the developers ensure the liquidity of players through different games on their platform and not just stick to one.