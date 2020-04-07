Play more while at home: Check out these offers on games for spring sale!

In the midst of Covid19 lockdown if you are exhausted with your video game collection while in self-isolation or have been looking for an upgrade to a new console, you may be hunting for the best deals, to save up and stock up games, consoles, and accessories which will survive you through the lockdown then this is the right time. Here are some of the spring deals:

Epic Games Spring Sale initiated spring deals which include- Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, Anno, Far Cry, and Metro. Red Dead Redemption II is reduced by 20 per cent to $35.99, while Borderlands 3 is down 50 per cent from $44.99 to $22.49. Big savings are offered on Assassin’s Creed Origins, from $50.90 to $12.72, while a similar 75 per cent discount can be found on Far Cry 5 ($51.46 to $12.86) and Anno 2205 ($33.38 to $8.34). Shenmue III has been reduced by 50 per cent to $12.49 and if you’re a fan of South Park then you can pick up The Fractured But Whole and The Stick of Truth at 75 per cent discounted prices.

Sony launches the Spring Sale like every year for both new and old generation consoles and will continue to run live till 28 April 2020. Games include- Arizona Sunshine at $9.99, Borderland: Game of the year edition at $9.89, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 at $8.99, Grand Ages: Medieval at $3.99, Creed: Rise To Glory at $8.99, Mafia III at $9.99, Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite at $9.99, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 at $7.49, Project Cars 2 at $8.99 and many more. Over on eBay, you can score a 12-month to Playstation Plus, Sony’s online gaming subscription service, which allows you to play multiplayer games online and gives you access to 100GB of online storage to upload saved games to the cloud. You’ll also get member-only discounts and more. While a yearly membership typically costs $60, reputable seller NeoGames has it on sale for $37.50. Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $63.99 (Save $16). Game deals also include: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for $40.19, FIFA 20 for $23.99, God of War for $14.99, Mortal Kombat 11 for $23.99, Need for Speed Heat for $29.99, NBA 2K20 for $19.79 (Save $40.20), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $35.99.

Microsoft is also hosting X-Box One consoles, plus a huge selection of popular games. Through 13 April, you’ll find discounts of up to $100 on bundles like the Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, NBA 2K20 Special Edition, and Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions, all of which include the 4K-compatible Xbox One X 1TB console and an Xbox Wireless Controller. For those looking to play multiplayer games online while social distancing, Microsoft is also offering new subscribers an Xbox GamePass Ultimate One-Month Subscription (normally $15/month) for just $1. If you’re unfamiliar, Game Pass Ultimate is a combination of Xbox Live Gold—Microsoft’s online gaming subscription service with Game Pass—which gives you access to more than 100 Xbox and PC games. To sign up for Gamepass Ultimate, you’ll also need an Xbox Live Gold pass, which you can currently save 50 per cent on when you purchase a yearly subscription. Microsoft’s Xbox games specials, with the best-sellers includes Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for $40.19, Red Dead Redemption 2 for $29.99, Resident Evil 2 for $19.99, Mortal Kombat 11 for $23.99, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $35.99, Need For Speed Heat for $29.99, The Sims 4 for $9.99, FIFA 20 for $23.99, NHL 20 for $19.79, Madden NFL 20 for $19.79, NBA 2K20 for $19.79 and more.

Nintendo Switch are incredibly hard to come by, but you can still save on Switch games and accessories. Nintendo’s Spring 2020 eShop sale just arrived, for instance, with more than 700 discounted Switch games, including ever-popular titles such as Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and many more. You can find all these deals by heading over to the Nintendo Sales and Deals section of the official Nintendo website, or by checking out the UK Nintendo eShop.

Stellar Nintendo Switch bundles are in short supply at the moment. Perhaps one of the best things you can do is bag a Nintendo Switch Lite. It’s $ 98.74 cheaper than a Switch proper with the main difference being that it’s handheld-only – and won’t connect to a TV. That’s probably fine for many users, so definitely consider picking up a Switch Lite if you’re looking for a cheaper way to play the latest Nintendo games. If you’re looking for a bit more storage for your Nintendo Switch, B&H Photo has a SanDisk 128GB Memory Card on sale for $28 (down from $35). For Switch Lite owners, you can also save $7.50 on this Ergonomic Grip Case from Best Buy.

PC game deals includes: Alan Wake for $4.49, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey for $20, Anno 1800 for $30, Ape Out for $7.49, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $19.79, Borderlands 3 for $30, Cities Skylines for $6.89, Civilization VI for $18, Control for $36, Death Stranding (PC pre-order) for $49.68, The Division 2 for $9.89, Doom (2016) for $5.59, Doom Eternal for $52.79, Dying Light for $13.59, The Elder Scrolls Online for $8, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition for $18.79, Everspace – Ultimate Edition for $10, The Evil Within 2 for $10, Fallout 76 for $18, Into the Breach for $7.49, Jackbox Party Pack for $12.49, Jackbox Party Pack 2 for $15, Jackbox Party Pack 3 for $16.24, Jackbox Party Pack 4 for $15, Jackbox Party Pack 5 for $19.49, Jackbox Party Pack 6 for $21, Journey to the Savage Planet for $18, Kingdom Come: Deliverance for $15, Metro: 2033 Redux for $5,Metro Exodus for $20, Metro: Last Light Redux for $5, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord for $40, No Man’s Sky for $30 ($60), Observer for $7.49 ($30),The Outer Worlds for $39 ($60), Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Obsidian Edition for $27, Resident Evil 3 Remake for $46.79, Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition for $3, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic I & II pack for $6.79, Superhot for $10,Tabletop Simulator for $10, Tabletop Simulator four-pack for $30,Team Sonic Racing for $9.19, Total War: Three Kingdoms for $40.19, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for $11.19, Yakuza 0 for $6, Yakuza Kiwami 2 for $14.39.

There’s an entire section of accesories you can grab, including several HyperX headsets are also on sale, such as the HyperX Cloud II, which is $20 off. If you’re in the market for a new PC, there are sales across the board during the Spring Sale. If you want some high-end gaming power, you can grab the HP OMEN Obelisk Gaming Desktop for $100 off. If you prefer to game on the go, you can get the Razer Blade Stealth 13 for $200 off right now. If you’re hunting for a laptop for productivity rather than gaming, the Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 is on sale for $100 off.