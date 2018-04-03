Planeta Junior to broadcast Cottonwood’s ‘The Ollie & Moon Show’ across Europe

Kids content distributor Federation Kids & Family along with its sister production company Cottonwood Media welcomes another broadcast and licensing partner, Planeta Junior for their animated preschool series The Ollie & Moon Show across Europe.

Planeta Junior will represent the licensing rights to the show in France where it launched on France Televisions in 2017. It will join other licensing partners representing the property in the key markets of China (UYoung) and the US (Spotlight Licensing). Spotlight has already brought a number of licensees in the US following its global debut on Sprout.

“We are delighted to represent Ollie & Moon for licensing and merchandising in France. This is another step to the close relation Planeta Junior is building with Cottonwood and we are proud they trust us to build a licensing program based on quality, imagination and key values of the series,” says Planeta Junior managing director Ignacio Segura.

Based on the Ollie & Moon books by Emmy Award-winning artist, author and illustrator Diane Kredensor, The Ollie & Moon Show is an animated upper-preschool TV series which celebrates unusual friendships, curiosity, and appreciates the differences in all of us. The series stars two cute and kooky cats: the carefree, adventurous, and happy-go-lucky Moon along with the practical, straight-laced, by-the-book Ollie. They have a knack for spinning everyday preschool life into globetrotting adventures.

Kredensor who also serves as the creative producer for the series developed it in collaboration with Robert Vargas (Wonderpets, Henry Hugglemonster) and David Michel (Totally Spies, Get Blake).

Federation Kids and Family vice president of international sales Monica Levy added, “The Ollie and Moon Show is a fabulous, universally appealing series that is obviously taking the world by storm. We are also extremely pleased to see its success on TV turn into great licensing partnerships with expert companies such as Planeta Junior, Spotlight and UYoung.”

The latest channels to air seasons one and two of the series are namely K2 from Italy, RTP from Portugal, ERRTV from Estonia, and LTV from Latvia. Apart from these, Discovery Latin America has also added season two to its schedule. The show has been widely sold to broadcasters worldwide, including NBC Sprout (USA), Netflix (US, Canada), France Televisions (France), Uyoung (China), TVO, TFO and Knowledge (Canada), Discovery (Middle East), and VRT (Belgium) among many others.