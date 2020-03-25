Plague Inc to add new mode update to fight against the outbreak

Plague Inc will soon add a new mode that lets players combat an outbreak rather than the other way around.In a blog post, the game’s developer, Ndemic Creations said it decided to introduce this mode based on feedback from the World Health Organisation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

“We were repeatedly asked if we could make a game which let the player work to stop an outbreak. We are accelerating work on a new Plague Inc. game mode which lets players save the world from a deadly disease outbreak,” an update from Ndemic Creations reads.

The news comes at Ndemic confirmed it would also donate a total of $250,000 to the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidary Response Fund.

This new mode will allow you to do the exact opposite of Plague Inc’s original aim and instead tasks you with trying to save the world from a deadly outbreak.

To save the world, you’ll now control world governments in the throes of a global pandemic. Ndemic says that you’ll have to manage the disease progression by focusing on healthcare systems, while also imposing quarantines, social distancing and even shutting down public services, which all sounds rather familiar to you.

The mode will come in the form of a free update, promising to add some much-needed positivity and optimism to the game, deviating from it’s bleak, ‘every one must die’ formula.