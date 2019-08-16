Pixomondo is working on ‘Goliath’ VFX project for Amazon Prime

Pixomondo’s Michael Shelton is the overall VFX supervisor for the show, working alongside Goliath’s producer Aaron Greenberg, with Bojan Zoric and Celine Zoleta serving as the studio’s VFX supervisor and VFX producer, respectively. Goliath is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling (Parenthood), Geyer Kosinski (Fargo), and Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire).

Pixomondo – which recently completed 8 years of work on the HBO series Game of Thrones – was first brought in to work on a couple of specific shots for Goliath’s second season.

Pixomondo is also working with Amazon on the superhero series The Boys, which premiered July 29, and the fantasy series Carnival Row, due out 30 August. The new season of Goliath will begin streaming on Amazon this fall.

Pixomondo, which won an Academy Award for Martin Scorsese’s Hugo, recently finished work on the second seasons of The Orville and Star Trek: Discovery, respectively.

The studio is also working on the Apple TV series For All Mankind, the Blumhouse horror pic The Hunt, as well as Roland Emmerich’s World War II film, Midway among other film and episodic projects.

Source: Pixomondo