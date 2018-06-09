Pixar’s John Lasseter exits Disney following sexual harassment complaints

John Lasseter, the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and chief creative officer of the Walt Disney, will leave both the companies by the end of 2018. This announcement is made following the revelations publicized last year regarding sexual harassment of employees. As it is known that Lasseter had been on a leave of absence from the studio since November after he acknowledged that his missteps were considered as “disrespected and uncomfortable.” Since then, the entertainment industry widely speculated on whether he would return to Pixar and whether he would be forced by Disney to resign.

Till the end of 2018, Lasseter who is 61 years of age will continue to work with Pixar as a consultant. After which he will leave Disney for good. During his remaining time, he will not have an office at Pixar which reflects that he will not be in constant touch with the current employees. Although Disney has not named his successor, there are speculations that the Frozen director Jennifer Lee will take up Lasseter’s role as CCO of Walt Disney Animation. According to a report, Up and Inside Out director Pete Docter is expected to take on some of Lasseter’s duties within Pixar, though it’s unclear whether he’ll be appointed as the chief creative officer as well.

Lasseter, being one of the first employees of Pixar Animation Studios, has directed hits like Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, and Toy Story 2. From inception, he has also been one of the primary authors at Pixar’s house style and voice. Additionally, he has directed Disney’s animation division since Disney acquired Pixar in 2006.

When asked, Lasseter stated that, “The last six months have provided an opportunity to reflect on my life, career and personal priorities. While I remain dedicated to the art of animation and inspired by the creative talent at Pixar and Disney, I have decided the end of this year is the right time to begin focusing on new creative challenges. I am extremely proud of what two of the most important and prolific animation studios have achieved under my leadership and I’m grateful for all the opportunities to follow my creative passion at Disney.”

Disney chief Bob Iger was heard saying, “John had a remarkable tenure at Pixar and Disney Animation, reinventing the animation business, taking breathtaking risks, and telling original, high quality stories that will last forever.”

Lassester is a leading pioneer in the digital animation field and we hope to see a brighter future for such a talent thrusting away the allegations made on him.