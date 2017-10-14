Pixar’s first virtual reality experience – ‘Coco VR’

Pixar Animation Studios announced its first-ever VR experience at Oculus Connect, the fourth annual developer conference in San Jose, California.

Directed by Ross Haldane Stevenson and produced by Academy Award winner Marc Sondheimer (Piper), Coco VR is a co-production from Disney-Pixar and Oculus with VR creative development and execution by Magnopus. Supervising technical director John Halstead spearheaded the technical efforts for Pixar.

Coco VR allows people to explore the worlds of Coco with their friends. The social VR Experience will be available on Oculus Rift from 15 November and Samsung Gear VR from 22 November, the day of the film’s US release.

The experience will be available for a sneak peek at the following events and locations:

Día de los Muertos festivals in Los Angeles, New York City, Houston, Phoenix, Dallas, San Antonio, Oakland and Chicago beginning Oct. 28

Camp Flog Gnaw Music Festival in Los Angeles on Oct. 28-29

Select Disney Stores and movie theaters nationwide through Nov. 22 (we’ll update with specific locations as we hear more).

Coco follows Miguel’s journey between the land of the living and the highly-vibrant, land of the dead — but what’s really exciting is now one will be able to experience jumping between both worlds.