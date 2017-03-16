Pixar launched its first trailer for the musical adventure ‘Coco’

Last week, director Lee Unkrich revealed the brand new poster of Pixar’s animated musical adventure Coco and mentioned that the trailer will be out this week. And here it is!

The story follows the journey of a small boy named Miguel, who sets on an extraordinary journey to fulfil his dreams of becoming a musician; a journey which takes him to a mysterious place, Land of the Dead.

The teaser-trailer shows Miguel watching a video of his idol Ernesto de la Cruz and learning how to play his famous tunes on the guitar. One day when he breaks into Ernesto’s mausoleum and touches his enchanted guitar, Miguel finds himself transported to the Land of the Dead where he will traverse through his family history.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of the sincere emotions of Miguel towards his passion for music. It’s clearly visible when he starts playing the guitar and the way it consumes him. Also alluring is the immensely illuminated Land of the Dead. The trailer is filled with quotes on music such as: “Music is not just in me; it is me”, “When life gets me down, I play my guitar. The rest of the world may follow the rules but I must follow my heart” and “Never underestimate the power of music.”

Coco is Pixar’s first original project after The Good Dinosaur (2015). The studio has been busy making sequels recently. Last year it was Finding Dory, and this year we will see Cars 3 (16 June, 2017).

Coco will also be Pixar’s first venture into the musical adventure genre. It will hit the theatres on 22 November, 2017 in USA.