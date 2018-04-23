‘Pikkuli’ flies worldwide with Monster Entertainment’s many deals

Monster Entertainment has signed a number of deals with broadcasters around the globe for the first season of a non-dialogue series, Pikkuli. The deals include: Globosat in Brazil for Pay TV, Al Jazeera in Qatar for exclusive free to air, Pay TV, and non-exclusive FVOD and SVOD, LXL ideas India for broadcast rights and JY Animation in China for exclusive VOD.

The little bird, Pikkuli plays and explores with family and friends by his side. He is scared of flying and so he swims like a penguin and hops like a chicken. Pikkuli compares himself to his talented big sister and reckless brother as it’s not easy to be so different. Athletic bird father and caring mommy bird know their youngest child is a bit odd, but they love him. With their help he finds his strengths. His best friend, Honkkeli, is a wobbly shorebird with legs, neck and a beak that don’t seem to fit together.

Pikkuli consists of 26 episodes wherein the bird learns to share toys with his siblings, tries to get goodies by pretending to have flu, gets a new pet and learns a lot of responsibilities and love. He celebrates his birthday and builds a hut of his own. Perhaps one day he will learn to fly, but for the time being, he prefers bouncing.

Pikkuli is produced by Sun In Eye Productions, with a second season coming soon and a narrated version now available.