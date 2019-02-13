PhonePe joins Dream11 to offer direct UPI payments solution

PhonePe the payments platform, has entered into a partnership with Dream11, India’s sports game. As part of the association, PhonePe is live and first to offer direct UPI payments solution on the Dream11 platform.

Commenting on the partnership, PhonePe director – online business Ankit Gaur, said, “We are very excited to partner with Dream 11, the country’s biggest sports game. Over the last few years, Dream11 has seen phenomenal growth with a constantly growing user base. The next few months will see some of the biggest cricket tournaments including the much-awaited World Cup 2019 and the Indian Premier League (IPL) among others. There will be huge interest in fantasy cricket on Dream11 during this period and with this association, we are hoping to create a more seamless and hassle-free experience for the users allowing them to pay using their preferred payment solution, PhonePe.”

The users will also be able to avail a 30 per cent cash back on three transactions up-to Rs 75 on using PhonePe as a payment option on the Dream11 app.

“We are happy to partner with PhonePe as it is a rapidly growing payment platform with over 150 million users. This partnership is in line with our commitment to provide trustworthy, hassle-free and multiple payment options, like UPI, for our users along with cashback benefits,” said Dream11 co-founder and COO Bhavit Sheth.

Here is how you can pay using PhonePe on the Dream11 platform: