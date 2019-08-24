Phineas and Ferb The movie: Candance announced

Disney went official with the announcement at the D23 fan convention recently that the hit series Phineas and Ferb series will be returning with a new film on the Disney+ streaming service, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

The film’s synopsis reads that Phineas and Ferb are traveling across the galaxy to save their sister Candace, who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.

An image of the title was shared during the Friday’s presentation.

The original voice cast will mostly be back for the new project, including Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Carolina Rhea, Aylson Stoner, Dee Bradley Baker, Bobby Garloy, Olivia Olson, Tyler Mann and Maulik Pancholy. Marsh and Povenmire will also return to their respective roles as Dr. Heinz Hoofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, while David Errigo Jr. will join the cast to voice Ferb.

The original Phineas and Ferb series lasted from 2007-15 with 126 episodes along with seven one-hour specials. A previous movie, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension was produced back in 2011.

The show’s original creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh are slated to be the executive producers for the movie.

Phineas and Ferb The movie: Candance will be released in 2020