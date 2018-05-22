Philm CGI’s ‘Marnie’s World’ to be premiered at Annecy 2018

Marnie’s World, the first international feature co-production of Indian studio, Philm CGI is the official selection (out of competition) for Annecy 2018. Marnie’s World is a modern day adventure inspired by Grimm fairytale, The Musician of Bremen.

The feature is selected from thousands of entries to be premiered at the animation festival, Annecy, which is held in France annually in June.

Here is the official synopsis of Marnie’s World:

The feature film revolves around Marnie, a chubby cat who is treated like a princess getting everything she wants but when she is forced to make her own way in the world she realizes who she really is – a lonely cat in need of friends. This story is simple yet inspiring and will connect with people on a global level.

Pune based studio Philm CGI is proud to be associated with Scopas (Germany) and Grid Animation (Belgium) in working on its first international co-production feature film, Marnie’s World. The studio has successfully completed and delivered the animation for the animated feature in time, making sure that the quality delivered is of international standards.

The studio team is currently co-producing a global tele-series and working on two more international feature films along with their own intellectual properties for the global market.