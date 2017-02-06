‘Phillauri’ trailer: Redchillies.VFX brings alive the friendly ghost played by Anushka Sharma

What if one fine day you are asked to marry a tree? And it turns out that you aren’t just married to a tree but a ghost who awakens you in the middle of the night? Pretty scary, right?

Though it sounds scary, it isn’t. From Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films comes the romantic comedy movie, Phillauri starring Anushka Sharma as the friendly ‘spirit’ Shashi who has come to narrate her love story.

Phillauri’s trailer got recently released and features Diljit Dosanjh as Shashi’s lover, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada. The 2:54 minute clip reels in by showcasing a mangalik (born in an unfortunate star) boy played by Suraj Sharma who needs to marry a tree before he ties knot with Mehreen Pirazada to escape the bad fortune. From there, the story takes off and the spirit of Shashi floats in who apparently has an unfinished business that needs to be taken care.

As Shashi unfolds her tale, the flashback story takes us in the era from where she came from. The visuals shift from a bright, modern day setting to a contemporary one where we can observe Diljit Dosanjh’s character, who is Shashi’s lover, as a singer whose voice has the potential to ‘change the world’.

Here’s the synopsis of the movie:

Here comes the bride … in spirit! Meet Shashi, the friendly spirit who is here to tell her love story. It narrates the unique story of how it will take a crazy Punjabi wedding, rank strangers and more than a lifetime to complete a love story.

The trailer manages to arouse interest of the viewers with its well-scripted dialogues, astounding visuals and the cast. While we can observe a serious tone attached to the flashback story, the present day scenario is filled with witty lines and comical situations. The shift from the present and flashback era seems seamless which can be credited to the work done by DOP Vishal Sinha, editor Rameshwar S Bhagat and colour grading service provided by Redchillies.Color.

A film with a ghost in it calls for a VFX house and director Anshai Lal has brought in one of the best VFX studio’s of India, Redchillies.VFX to accomplish this task. Anushka Sharma can be observed phasing through things, floating around and has a celestial aura. She has a translucent look, with details such as hair and clothing that floats and moves as she flies through the air. And bringing this friendly ghost alive is VFX supervisor Harry Hingorani.

As promising the trailer looks, we hope the movie manages to live up to the expectations of the viewers. Directed by Anshai Lal, Phillauri hits the the theatre on 24 March, 2017.