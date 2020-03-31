PGS ships ‘ALVINNN!!! & the Chipmunks’ to China

Bagdasarian Productions ALVINNN!!! & the Chipmunks produced in collaboration with Technicolor Animation Productions, is heading to China with Senyu, marking the first time the show will appear in the territory. PGS Entertainment, the international distributor (excluding France), secured the deal.

Originally created in 1958, The Chipmunks are one of the largest family franchises in the world, with a multi-generational, international following. Janice Karman and her husband Ross Bagdasarian are the owners of the franchise and producers of the ’80s hit TV series, as well as of four blockbuster Chipmunk movies.

Currently, the new ALVINNN!!! series, created by Karman, is being aired on more than 70 Nickelodeon channels internationally, as well as over 110 leading free-to-air platforms. Season five has recently gone into production with all first-run partners on-board, including Nickelodeon (for international channels including the U.S., excluding Brazil), Super RTL in Germany, Gloob in Brazil, and Telequebec (French) and Family Channel (English) in Canada.

Presented in CGI-animation, ALVINNN!!! & the Chipmunks reflects the trials and tribulations of a single parent, David Seville, trying to raise six hyperactive Chipmunks. Like most parents, Dave’s patience will be pushed to the limit, forcing him to end many sentences with the iconic, ALVINNN!!! The series takes viewers on a roller-coaster ride of music, laughter, and stories geared to entertain the Chipmunks’ generations of fans. Each episode features a new, original Chipmunks song.