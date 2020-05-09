PGL announces official cancellation of ‘Dota 2’ ONE Esports Singapore Major

PGL has announced the official cancellation of the Dota 2 ONE Esports Singapore Major.The decision did not come as a surprise for Dota 2 fans. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause on the entire Dota Pro Circuit calendar and online tournaments are filling the gap.

Due to the current global situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the current regulations in Singapore, we want to inform everybody that the last DOTA 2 Major of the year, Singapore Major, will be canceled.

Take care, be strong, and keep yourselves safe and healthy! pic.twitter.com/h7mDp5TmR0 — PGL (@pglesports) May 8, 2020

The Singapore Major was the final chapter of Dota Pro Circuit of this season and for the teams, one last shot to obtain a direct spot into the grand The International 10. Although, Valve has already posted an update regarding The International 10 on 1 May saying ”it is likely that the event will need to happen in 2021.”

The first two Majors and Minors were successfully pulled-off of this years DPC season before the virus started to take over. The first DPC event to get cancelled was the ESL One Los Angeles Major followed by ample of others. Nevertheless, ESL and OGA Dota Pit thoroughly transitioned into online events to make up for their cancelled LAN events whereas EPICENTER and Singapore Major are only announced as cancelled and no word about the transition into online or something alike as of now.

To all the fans disheartening from the news about the premier event, Valve has given a word that though The International is postponed for the time being, the yearly Battle Pass still will be released sometime very soon.