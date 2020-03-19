Petition to allow VFX artists to work from home crosses 6000 signatures

Started by VFX artist Mario Rokicki and addressed to Motion Picture Association chairman and CEO Charles H. Rivkin, the online petition to allow VFX artists to work from home has gained considerable amount of traction over the week.

While Indian studios like NYVFXWAALA have set a solid example with their commitment to the wellbeing of their employees amidst the Coronavirus outbreak by stalling all operations, we are hoping to see the trickle down effects of such actions across the globe.

The petition points that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a global pandemic which is spreading around the globe and will affect everybody with projected up to 70% of the population contracting the disease. “The experts agree that to prevent unnecessary deaths mainly caused by overloading hospitals is to observe social distancing to ‘flatten the curve’,” notes the petition

While many high technology companies sent their staff home and provide remote working capabilities, VFX Studios around the globe that work on projects for the Hollywood Studios and Streaming Companies are not afforded the same privilege of remote working solutions to their staff.

NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) pushed on VFX studios prevent artists, production, tech and support staff to work from home. The petition also suggests that “with often overcrowded facilities and artists that sit elbow to elbow pushing long hour days with overtime puts folks at risk of catching the virus.”

It further elaborates that the NDAs that are forced on VFX Studios put artists and stuff in danger. “What was minor inconvenience before is the major life risk situation with Coronavirus outbreak. VFX houses have or can quickly deploy secure technology solutions to allow work from home on the projects that with the magnitude of the pandemic will probably be delayed,” suggests the petition.

We completely agree with the petition and support the VFX industry. We hope the association and those in charge of the regulations heed this petition and take the requisite steps that we needed to fight the threat of this pandemic.