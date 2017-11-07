Peter Rabbit and McGregor in animated conflict in new trailer

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released yet another trailer of its feature Peter Rabbit, and this time it gets funnier!

While the previous trailer introduced us to the mischievous rabbit, this one actually shows us the feud between Peter (Rabbit) and the house-owner McGregor (played by Domhnall Gleeson).

Throughout the trailer, we see McGregor trying to chase away the Rabbit and his gang from his house as the animal-party’s resolve to not leave becomes firmer. Peter’s broil with McGregor escalates to greater heights than ever before as their fight to gain control of McGregor’s coveted vegetable garden and the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover Bea who lives next door (Rose Byrne) extends to the Lake District and London.

Various elements in the trailer focus on humour around the animals, which makes it a delight to watch. For instance, the porcupine’s body shoots spikes when she comes in contact with a live wire!

In Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers now takes on the starring role of his own contemporary comedy.

James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley and Elizabeth Debicki performing the voice roles of the triplets Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail respectively.

The film is slated for a 9 February 2018 release.