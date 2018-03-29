‘Pet Robots’ graphic novel to get animated by Portfolio Entertainment

Portfolio Entertainment has announced partnership with award-winning and renowned creator Scott Christian Sava (Animal Crackers, Hyperactive), to develop his graphic novel Pet Robots into an animated comedy series for six to nine year-old audiences. Under the terms of the agreement, Portfolio will hold worldwide distribution, licensing and merchandising rights for the series.

Pet Robots follows four students who wander off while on a field trip to a toy company and accidentally activate a group of super high-tech robots who follow them home. They soon must team up with their pet robots to save the world from the toymaker who created them.

“With Pet Robots, Sava has created a rich, vibrant world full of wonderful, comical characters, thrilling adventures and a story with plenty of heart,” said Portfolio Entertainment co-founder and CEO Lisa Olfman. “We look forward to working with Scott and bringing his vision from page to screen.”

Sava is the founder of Blue Dream Studios, responsible for bringing some of the world’s most beloved characters to life in film, television, comics, and games. He recently wrote and directed Animal Crackers, his highly-anticipated 3D animated feature film that debuted at the Annecy Animation Festival in 2017, featuring the voice talents of John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Ian McKellen, Danny DeVito, Sylvester Stallone and Raven-Symoné. The film is set to have its worldwide release this summer.