Peep into an underwater action scene from the upcoming Aquaman

Last month, it was announced that the trailer of the movie ‘Aquaman’ will be released at San Diego Comic Con. It is intended to be the sixth installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Aquaman is the first DC film to release since the Justice League hit theaters last year. Amber Heard plays the character ‘Mera’ who is Aquaman’s love interest in the film and eventually becomes his wife. Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry aka Aquaman. The screenplay is written by Will Beall and story is made by Wan and Geoff Johns.

A sneak peek into the movie is available due to an Instagram post made by the director, James Wan. He shared a click where Funko pop is visible in front and an underwater action scene in background. This underwater fight is likely between Aquaman and one of the antagonists. The image was captioned as:”My lifelike clone finally arrived! Thank you @originalfunko Put him/me straight to work.”

Wan has earned reputation as an acclaimed filmmaker due to his horror projects like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring. He made his debut in big-budget action films with Furious 7, which was one of the most successful films.

While Wan has proven himself as a great action director, exploring the world of superheroes is a new territory for him. The trailer soon to be released at Comic Con, held from 19 to 22 July 2018, will define the work of the director.