Pearl Studio and DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Everest’ is renamed as ‘Abominable’

The much talked Pearl Studio and DreamWorks Animation co-production, Everest has been retitled and will be released as Abominable.

Jill Culton (Open Season) is serving as the director along with Todd Wilderman (Trolls, The Croods) as co-director, Suzanne Buirgy (Kung Fu Panda 2, Home) as producer and Tim Johnson (Over the Hedge, Home, Antz) as executive producer.

Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) has been cast in to voice the lead role of Yi. Further details about the film is likely to be revealed by the production companies during Pearl Studio’s upcoming ‘Studio Focus’ session at the Annecy Film Festival next month where director Jill Culton is a speaker.

Abominable follows an epic 3,000 mile journey from the streets of Shanghai to the mesmerizing Himalayan snowscapes. When a mischievous group of friends encounter a young Yeti, they embark upon an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.

Currently in production, Abominable will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide on 27 September, 2019. Pearl will distribute the film in China.