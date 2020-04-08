Paytm First Games steps into esports with launch of Clash Royale esports tournament

Paytm First Games, has announced its entry into esports with SuperCell to bring the globally popular Clash Royale esports tournament to India. The mobile gaming tournament will be organised from 10 April to 12 April, and 512 players will compete to win a prize pool of Rs. 4 lakhs. To participate in the tournament, gaming enthusiasts across the country will be able to register from 6April onwards on Paytm First Games app.

Developed and published by Supercell, Clash Royale can be played live by two or four players (1v1 or 2v2 format). The tournament will be organised in an online, single-elimination format and will feature all the top Clash Royale players in India. This will be India’s biggest esports tournament both in terms of participation and prize money.

Paytm First Games COO Sudhanshu Gupta, said, “With Clash Royale, we are entering into esporting leagues and bringing the best of global mobile gaming for Indian fans. We believe that this will serve as a great stress buster during the lockdown period and will engage gaming enthusiasts. To further add to the excitement around the tournament and make it more popular, we will broadcast the final rounds live on YouTube and Paytm Inbox.”

Paytm First Games has witnessed 200 per cent growth in the last one month, with over 75,000 new users joining the platform every day.