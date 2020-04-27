Paytm First Games sees over five million app downloads during ongoing lockdown

Paytm First Games, has announced that it has registered over five million app downloads during the ongoing lockdown. The gaming app has become a popular option for stay-at-home entertainment and with its games like Ludo and Rummy registering 4x to 5x growth.

Paytm First Games has more than half a million daily active gamers on the platform, spending anywhere between 32 to 45 minutes playing more than 100+ games. The app offers free to play casual games across racing, action, shooting, arcade, and also offers skill-based games like Rummy. The gaming app recently concluded esports challenge Clash Royale saw over 11,000 registrations for the tournament, making it India’s biggest e-sporting tournament ever.

Paytm First Games COO Sudhanshu Gupta said, “We continue to see a rise in user growth amidst the lockdown with over one lakh new users joining the platform every day. Our platform offers a variety of games across genres and players are also able to win rewards leading to healthy retention of these users. In order to cater to the growing engagement, we have added over 25 new games in the last two weeks and continue to receive a lot of interest from studios across India who wish to partner and showcase their games to our users.”

The gaming app offers more than 300 popular games including Rummy, Ludo, Three Cards, Bubble Shooter, 8 Ball Pool, Fantasy Football, and Bike Racing to its users. Among these games, Rummy and Ludo have gained the maximum traction with users and are played by more than 6 lakh gamers every day. In addition to this, the company offers rewards and gratification worth more than Rs 10 crores to its users every month.