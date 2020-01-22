Patton Oswalt to voice Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. in animated series

Marvel and Hulu announced four adult animated series an year based on characters including Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, and Tigra and Dazzler. The full cast has been revealed for Marvel and Hulu’s upcoming M.O.D.O.K. television series, which will feature Patton Oswalt as the titular supervillain.

the new castings include Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) as his internet blogger wife, Jodie’ Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as their son, Lou, who’s described as a kid who marches to the beat of his own drum and is an apparent loner; and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as M.O.D.O.K.’s daughter, Melissa.

M.O.D.O.K. title serves as an acronym for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. M.O.D.O.K. picks up with the titular supervillain falling into a midlife crisis after falling out with both his family and the evil organization A.I.M. Now, the murderous cyborg must reinvent himself in order to recapture the things he loves.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is set to hit Hulu later this year.